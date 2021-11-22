Taye Diggs talks CW holiday special, ‘All American’ and upcoming ‘Best Man’ sequel series

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

What do you get when you combine a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger, with Broadway star, actor producer and author Taye Diggs?

You get “The Black Pack.”

The trio’s new holiday special, “The Black Pack: We Three Kings,” will have musical performances and more.

Diggs chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about hew festive special airing on the CW, his hit CW series “All American” and an upcoming limited television series based on his hit film series “The Best Man.”

“The Black Pack: We Three Kings” airs on PIX11 or your local CW affiliate next Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Taye Diggs talks new holiday special, 'All American' and 'Best Man' series

I Wanna Know: Holiday pet safety with 'Critter Fixers: Country Vets' Drs. Terrence Ferguson, Vernard Hodges

Thanksgiving weekend movies: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘King Richard,’ more

'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn talk new series

Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family gatherings for holidays

Walgreens medical chief talks COVID boosters, vaccines for kid and holiday season

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss