If you’re into movies, there’s only one place to be this month: Sundance!

Only, you can’t go in-person because omicron has forced the big event to go remote.

Festival Director Tabitha Jackson gave the PIX11 Morning News a preview of what we can expect from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 20 to 30 across the country.

For film tickets and more information, visit the Sundance.org website.