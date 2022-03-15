MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Academy Awards — the final major awards ceremony of the season — is less than two weeks away. Tuesday night, a smaller gala in Manhattan honored some of the same stars who will walk the famous red carpet.

The National Board of Review hosted its annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. Some of the year’s best films, filmmakers and actors were honored.

Will Smith was honored as Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” the story of how Richard Williams led his daughters, Serena and Venus Williams, to tennis superstardom. “Everything went well for this film, and it continues to go well,” Smith said.

Rachel Zegler, the Best Actress honoree for her role in “West Side Story,” wasn’t in attendance Tuesday. But her co-stars accepted the award for her. “It’s such a huge honor to accept this award on her behalf. She is so deserving. So inspiring,” actress Ilda Mason said.

“Encanto” was honored for Best Animated Feature. Stephanie Beatriz talked about what it was like to voice the main character Mirabel. “It’s really interesting that the biggest role that I’ve ever played, you couldn’t pick me out of a crowd,” Beatriz said.

“Licorice Pizza” took home the honors of Best Film and Best Director. The small but mighty awards gala is looked at by some as an indicator of what’s to come at the Oscars.