MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A special red carpet screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is happening in New York City Tuesday evening.

Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía attended the red carpet event at the AMC 34th Street theater in Manhattan at 6:15 p.m.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11.

