Sky(line) Full of Stars: Coldplay kicks off a much-anticipated summer of live events in NYC

LONG ISLAND CITY — With the city skyline set as a backdrop, a free concert by Coldplay brought out thousands of people to the Long Island City waterfront Thursday.

The British superstar band, led by Chris Martin, tweeted over the weekend they were giving out free tickets. Those lucky enough to score a pair had to show proof of full vaccination.

There was still plenty of room on the lawn of Hunter’s Point South Park for those without tickets. The concert was being taped for Macy’s annual July 4 fireworks spectacular.

(The band played Wednesday night, too, for the Tonight Show.)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1481 — Pictured: Musical guest Coldplay performs on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 — (Photo By: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Culture and entertainment are big draws New York City. Now, live music has returned. The Foo Fighters will be at Madison Square Garden Sunday; it’s the first 100% capacity concert inside a city arena since COVID-19 restrictions began.

“This is going to be one of the most amazing summers we’ve ever had,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It’s going to be the perfect beginning of the big comeback of New York City – and, again, all of that fueled by vaccination.”

The mayor said we’ve earned it.

The latest data shows 65% of all adults in the city have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s not just live music coming back — Yankee Stadium returns to full spectator capacity Friday night, Citi Field on Monday, premier tennis event the U.S. Open in September, and MetLife Stadium for the NFL season this fall.