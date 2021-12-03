‘Sister Swap’: Sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams talk double holiday feature

We’ve already been seeing our share of holiday movies this season, but for the next two Sundays, we’re getting something a little different on the Hallmark Channel.

Get ready for a double dose of cheer.

Actors and real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams star together in a double holiday feature.

First up is “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday,” then the next week, “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” premieres.

The stars chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the two film, how they came up with the idea, and what viewers can expect.

The first movie premieres Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. and the second film premieres Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.