‘Sister Swap’: Sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams talk double holiday feature

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve already been seeing our share of holiday movies this season, but for the next two Sundays, we’re getting something a little different on the Hallmark Channel.

Get ready for a double dose of cheer.

Actors and real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams star together in a double holiday feature.

First up is “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday,” then the next week, “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” premieres.

The stars chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the two film, how they came up with the idea, and what viewers can expect.

The first movie premieres Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. and the second film premieres Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Sister Swap' holiday movies: Sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk double feature

Omicron in NY: Health commissioner answers our questions about new COVID variant

Omicron arrives in NY: 5 cases of COVID variant found in NYC area

'Funny Thing About Love': Jon Heder and Brooke White talk new romantic comedy

'Power Book II: Ghost' star LaToya Tonodeo talks working with Mary J. Blige

‘Queer Eye’ star Bobby Berk’s tips for holiday decorating, gifs and entertaining

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss