Who are you bringing home for the holidays? Well, after watching “Single All The Way” on Netflix, you’re going to wish you were bringing actor Philemon Chambers home.

The actor, who The Hollywood Reporter is calling the “next big thing,” spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the the hit, inclusive holiday film and more.

Plus, why it was important for him to play a gay Black character in a film that’s being seen and loved around the world.

You can watch Chambers now in “Single All The Way” streaming on Netflix.

