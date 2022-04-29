When it came time to sign Aiyana-Lee, it was an immediate yes for music industry veteran L. A. Reid. The singer/songwriter’s released her E.P. “Wednesday’s Child (Side A) featuring her newest single “Table for Three.”

Aiyana-Lee’s musical lineage starts with her grandfather R&B recording artist Jimmy Ruffin and his brother David Ruffin, who performed with hitmaking group The Temptations. Her mother is also a multiplatinun-selling singer/songwriter.

At 21, her music shows maturity far beyond her years.