Singer N’Kenge stars hits Broadway stage with ‘Caroline, or Change’

Singer N’Kenge is a classically trained singer who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and Madison Square Garden.

She’s also comfortable singing anything from pop to jazz to opera.

The award-winning singer is now hitting Broadway on a high note in the musical “Caroline, or Change.”

She spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her show and what it feels like to be back on Broadway.

Catch “Caroline, or Change” at the Roundabout Theatre Company Studio 54. For tickets, visit the theatre’s website.