Nearly 14 years ago, Jordin Sparks sang her way to the top!

Not only is she a phenomenal performer, Sparks is teaming up with Aflac for a special campaign to provide sick children with free, emotional support robotic dolls.

The My Special Aflac Duck program provides comforting robotic ducks to help kids cope with the disease.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and her stepsister died from the disease.

She spoke with PIX11 News to discuss how the disease impacted her family and what this program means to her.

