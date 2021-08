NEW YORK — Leela James is one of the leading ladies of R&B music. James Brown even dubbed her “The Goddaughter of Soul.”

The singer and songwriter’s new album “See Me” is out, which includes her single “Put It On Me.”

James spoke with PIX11 News about the process of putting the album together.

She also performed the title track as part of the George Floyd Commemorative Concert and discussed what it meant for her to connect with people in that way.

“See Me” is available everywhere music is sold.