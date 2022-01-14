Schomburg Center hosts 10th annual Black Comic Book Festival

It’s a major milestone: The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture’s 10th Annual Black Comic Book Festival is underway through Saturday.

That’s a decade of celebrating the rich tradition of Black comics with panel discussions, exhibits, cosplay and so much more.

One of the festival hosts, who also happens to be a comic book writer, artist and storyteller, TJ Sterling, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss this year’s event and what people can expect.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.