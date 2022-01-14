Schomburg Center hosts 10th annual Black Comic Book Festival

It’s a major milestone: The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture’s 10th Annual Black Comic Book Festival is underway through Saturday.

That’s a decade of celebrating the rich tradition of Black comics with panel discussions, exhibits, cosplay and so much more.

One of the festival hosts, who also happens to be a comic book writer, artist and storyteller, TJ Sterling, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss this year’s event and what people can expect.

