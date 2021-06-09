Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal give preview of 2021 Tribeca Festival

NEW YORK — The Tribeca Festival is celebrating 20 years. 

The brainchild of Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff — the festival was created to bring New Yorkers and tourists back to Lower Manhattan following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Two decades later, it’s doing that and a lot more. It’s become one of the most well-known and prestigious entertainment events in the world.

PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe spoke with De Niro and Rosenthal, who gave her a preview of this year’s festivities. 

Visit TribecaFilm.com for a full list of events and to purchase tickets.

