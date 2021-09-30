Return of ‘The Sopranos’: Actress Gabriella Piazza talks ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Hazel Sanchez,

Posted: / Updated:

Fourteen years ago, the award-winning television series “The Sopranos” ended with a dramatic cut to black — leaving fans to fill in the blanks for themselves.

They may not be getting the answers about the show’s finale, but “The Sopranos” are back with the new film “The Many Saints of Newark.”

New York’s very own Gabriella Piazza is starring in the new movie and spoke with PIX11 News about what viewers can expect.

Catch “The Many Saints of Newark” in theaters beginning Friday, Oct. 1 and on HBO Max.

