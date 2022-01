Comedian and actor Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65.

From “Full House” to “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and beyond, Saget was considered one of the nicest, and funniest, guys in Hollywood.

Comedian Jeffrey Gurian wasn’t just a colleague of Saget, but a longtime friend.

Gurian spoke with the PIX11 Morning News the day after Saget’s unexpected death to share his favorite memories of his friend, when he spoke with him last and Saget’s passion for helping others.