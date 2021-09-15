Reba McEntire rescued from building after stairs collapse

Stills of a Twitter video of country music star Reba McEntire being rescued from an Oklahoma building after a staircase collapsed on Sept. 14, 2021. (Lisanne Anderson of KTEN News on Twitter)

(WTRF) – Country music legend Reba McEntire was one of the many people rescued from an Oklahoma building after a stairwell collapsed Tuesday, according to local officials.

KXII in Texas reported that a stairwell collapsed between the second and third floor while McEntire, 66, was touring the historic building in the city of Atoka for a future project. No one was seriously injured.

Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins confirmed Tuesday’s incident to Fox News.

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

Video obtained by KXII showed McEntire being assisted out of a second-story window and onto a ladder by firefighters.

McEntire was reportedly checked by paramedics on site and was not physically injured.