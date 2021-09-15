Reba McEntire rescued from building after stairs collapse

(WTRF) – Country music legend Reba McEntire was one of the many people rescued from an Oklahoma building after a stairwell collapsed Tuesday, according to local officials.
KXII in Texas reported that a stairwell collapsed between the second and third floor while McEntire, 66, was touring the historic building in the city of Atoka for a future project. No one was seriously injured.
Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins confirmed Tuesday’s incident to Fox News.
Video obtained by KXII showed McEntire being assisted out of a second-story window and onto a ladder by firefighters.
McEntire was reportedly checked by paramedics on site and was not physically injured.