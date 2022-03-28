NEW YORK (PIX11) — Plaza Suite is a classic American comedy about love and marriage — and now, it stars real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

They are arguably one of the most successful celebrity couples. Parker and Broderick have been married for 25 years, but they haven’t been on stage together since they first met; that is, until now.

The pair spoke to PIX11 News on the red carpet outside the Hudson Theater, where they’re starring in a revival of the Neil Simon classic “Plaza Suite.”

“We are playing all these characters and we did it together, there’s no comparison, it’s a thrill,” said Parker. “This is a privilege.”

The show takes a look at love and marriage from three different couples in three one-act plays set inside a suite of The Plaza Hotel in the late 1960s.

John Benjamin Hickey, better known for his acting roles, directed the production. It was Hickey who asked his friends, Broderick and Parker, to participate in a reading series at Symphony Space. They looked through a multitude of classic American plays, before settling on “Plaza Suite.” It just immediately felt right to the trio.

“It’s six different characters, these two actors are playing all six parts,” Hickey told PIX11 News. “We were just stunned at how all six parts were really right for them.”

Parker may be best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, but, like Broderick, got her start in theater. She made a name for herself as a child actress starring in the title role of “Annie” in the original Broadway production.

“At the end of the night when the curtain comes down, we’ve had this exchange with the audience,” said Parker. “The theater has been packed to the rafters and people have responded enthusiastically I think we both feel like really lucky.”

“Plaza Suite” is one of several recent Broadway productions the performing arts industry is banking on to help it recover from the pandemic. It’s fitting this is the work of the prolific playwright Simon. His widow, Elaine Joyce, told PIX11 News he would be proud of the revival.

“He would be so thrilled that he has a hand in bringing Broadway back,” said Joyce. “He would be ecstatic.”

Also on hand was Mayor Eric Adams, who said the city needs Broadway, noting it’s indicator of tourism’s return.

“I always say when the lights are on on Broadway, the lights are on in America,” Adams said.

“Plaza Suite” has been in previews at the Hudson Theater, and runs through the end of June.