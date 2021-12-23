Reagan To talks ‘Squid Game’ role, ballroom dancing

It was one of the most binge-watched shows in the fall and “Squid Game” quickly became a pop culture phenomenon.

The show even inspired Halloween costumes and skits on “Saturday Night Live.”

One of the innocent children’s games “Red Light, Green Light,” takes a violent turn and it’s all kicked off by a giant robot school girl.

The voice behind that doll is actually one of the sweetest and most talented people you’ll ever meet.

Reagan To spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her role, what it was like to see her character become a viral phenomenon and what else she has been up to.

“Squid Game” is now streaming on Netflix.

