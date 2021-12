“Video Music Box” hit the scene in 1983 and went on to become the longest-running music video TV show in the world.

Now, Showtime is premiering a new documentary about the beloved music show as part of their “Hip Hop 50” documentary series honoring the genre as it approaches its 50-year mark in 2023.

The show’s longtime host, Ralph McDaniels, chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the documentary and the show’s legacy in pop culture.

“Video Music Box” will premiere on Dec. 3 on Showtime.