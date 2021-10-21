‘Project Runway’ contestant breaks down what ‘tomorrow’s fashion’ looks like

NEW YORK — Bravo’s Emmy-winning competition series “Project Runway” is famously cutthroat. Luckily, contestant is no stranger to working hard to achieve her dreams.

Russian-born designer Kristina Kharlashkina was encouraged to pursue art by her parents. Originally, she trained and competed as a ballroom dancer before making the move to the fashion world.

After graduating from Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium, Kharlashkina moved to New York and has since worked with designers including Tom Ford and Carolina Herrara. Now, she’s hoping her modern, playful designs will make the cut on one of television’s most intense competitions.

