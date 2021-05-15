Posthumously released DMX album to feature Jay Z, Bono, Nas, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg

NEW YORK — EXODUS, the posthumously-released album from New York rapper DMX slated to come out on May 28, will have a star-studded guest list.

The record will feature the likes of fellow New Yorkers Jay Z, Nas, Alicia Keys, as well as U2 frontman Bono. Producer Swizz Beatz, who also features on multiple tracks, posted the record’s tracklist on Instagram.

Usher, Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg round up the bigger names on the guest list.

The posthumous album will be released on Def Jam, where DMX released most of his albums and made music history. The Grammy-nominated performer’s first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. His hits include “Get at Me Dog,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.”

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died last month at age 50. His life and legacy was celebrated at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes and members of DMX’s Ruff Ryders collective — Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox — attended and spoke highly of the rapper.

His last album, “Undisputed,” was released in 2012.