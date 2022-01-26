‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Emilie Kouatchou makes history as 1st Black actor in female lead

THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s no secret that the pandemic has been extremely hard on the Broadway community. But Wednesday marks a bright spot for the Great White Way, thanks to its longest running production.

“Phantom of the Opera” will mark both a milestone and a historic moment with Wednesday night’s performance.

As the iconic musical celebrates 34 years of running on Broadway, actress Emilie Kouatchou becomes the first Black actress to ever play the lead role of Christine Daae.

Kouatchou first made history in October as the first Black actor to play the role’s alternate, and again secures her place in the history books by taking on the part full-time.

The actress takes over the famous role from Meghan Picerno.

