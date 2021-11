Music and family are both at the center of MC Lyte’s new sitcom, “Partners in Rhyme.”

The hip-hop veteran, and Brooklyn native, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News and shared all the details about the new series.

Plus, the multifaceted talent told us if she’s working on any new music or if she’ll be emceeing any upcoming major awards shows, which she’s become known for in recent years.

“Partners in Rhyme” premieres Thursday night, Nov. 18 on AMC Network’s new streaming service ALLBLK.