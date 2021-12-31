‘Our national treasure’: Hollywood reacts to death of Betty White

FILE – THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 3899 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Reynolds and actress Betty White during an interview on September 22, 2010 — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

NEW YORK – Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved actress and cultural icon Betty White, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

The “Golden Girls” actress died Friday at her California home, TMZ, PEOPLE and Rolling Stone reported.

White, whose career spans over nine decades, became a TV sitcom star in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” Her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 earned her a new generation of admirers.

Hollywood stars and organizations grieved her loss on social media:

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

We are heartbroken over the death of Betty White, a longtime friend of GLAAD and supporter of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. Our hearts go out to her loved ones and fans.



Thank you for being a friend, Betty. 💔 pic.twitter.com/m9nSJGb7o8 — GLAAD (@glaad) December 31, 2021

What a life and thank you Ms. White for all the laughs and love.. your job is done here. Rest well.🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/6NUafi1KWK — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

golden

adjective



1. bright, metallic, or lustrous like gold.

2. full of happiness, prosperity, or vigor.

3. highly talented and favored; destined for success.

4. Betty White. pic.twitter.com/uLiOr5j13X — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 31, 2021