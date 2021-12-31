‘Our national treasure’: Hollywood reacts to death of Betty White

FILE – THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 3899 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Reynolds and actress Betty White during an interview on September 22, 2010 — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

NEW YORK – Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved actress and cultural icon Betty White, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday. 

The “Golden Girls” actress died Friday at her California home, TMZ, PEOPLE and Rolling Stone reported.

White, whose career spans over nine decades, became a TV sitcom star in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” Her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 earned her a new generation of admirers.

Hollywood stars and organizations grieved her loss on social media:

