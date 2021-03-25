Off-Broadway ‘Blindness’ is one of first shows to open during pandemic

MANHATTAN — When the play “Blindness” opens off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theater in Union Square April 2, it will become one of the first productions to open since the pandemic shut everything down last March.

One thing “Blindness” has going for it: it’s a new experience like nothing you’ve ever seen.

“Blindness” is a show without any actors, except for the pre-recorded one you hear in your headphones. It’s immersive, atmospheric and hard to describe, a socially-distanced sound and light experience that tells the story of a community suffering something together that resonates with what we have all lived through with COVID-19.

“’Blindness’ is a beautiful story, concerning a worrisome epidemic that befalls a city of blindness and it’s how the people react with resilience,” said producer Daryl Roth, who owns the theater.

Audience members will have their temperature checked at the entrance, seating will be at least six feet apart in pods of two, facing in different directions. Masks will be worn at all times and only 86 people can attend each performance, instead of the usual 400 in this space.

“The space lends itself to open seats, unique opportunities, experimental and exciting in different ways,” said Roth.

“Blindness” is based on a book written before COVID, but opened as a theatrical experience in London’s Donmar Warehouse at the height of the pandemic, with other productions opening around the world, with a message that Roth hopes everyone will find uplifting.

“I feel being able to open our doors in a safe way, to hear a story together, is the beginning of brighter days and weeks. We feel honored to be able to do that.”

Tickets to “Blindness” are being sold in groups of two and performances will be at 3 and 7 p.m. six days a week.