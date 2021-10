For ten days, performers will leap, plie, and sashay across the stage at the New York City Center for the Fall for Dance Festival.

Stanford Makishi, the vice president and artistic director of dance programs at City Center spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what the goal of this year’s festival is and some of the highlights people can expect.

The Fall for Dance Festival kicks off Wednesday night and runs through Oct. 24.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the City Center website.