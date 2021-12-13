Broadway, film and TV star Norm Lewis returns for annual NYC holiday performances

NEW YORK — Norm Lewis’ smooth baritone voice has gotten him far in life, from Broadway to hit television shows and movies.

Now he’s returning once again for his annual series of holiday performances at Feinstein’s/54 Below. After last year’s shows were virtual, his performances this year will be live and in-person.

The Broadway veteran told the PIX11 Morning News all about the show, what some of his favorite holiday songs are and how he usually celebrates.

Plus, Lewis chats about starring alongside Reba McEntire and John Schneider in the Lifetime movie “Christmas in Tune.”

Lewis plays Feinstein’s/54 Below on Dec. 16, and then nightly from Dec. 19 through Dec. 24.

Find out more and get tickets here now.

