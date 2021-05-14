Nicki Minaj breaks silence on dad’s hit-and-run death: ‘Most devastating loss of my life’

Nicki Minaj

FILE – Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, in this Monday, May 6, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Rapper Nicki Minaj broke her silence on her father’s death, several months after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The rapper, born Onika Tanya Maraj, posted a letter on her website, referencing her dad’s death, saying can’t bring herself to discuss it yet, but called it “the most devastating loss of my life.”

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she wrote.

Robert Maraj, 64, had been walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island on Feb. 12, when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Charles Polevich, 70, turned himself in to police a few days later on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence, according to Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

About one month after Maraj’s death, the rapper’s mother, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich, claiming he was negligent, reckless and careless when he hit Maraj with his car and allegedly left him at the scene.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

