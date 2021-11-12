Nick Creegan talks ‘Batwoman’ and his character’s childhood trauma linked to The Joker

Actor Nick Creegan is on a roll, starring in two of this year’s hottest television series.

From his role on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and then jetting over to Gotham City for his role on the CW’s “Batwoman,” Creegan is in high demand.

The New York native spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his fictional family drama on “Batwoman” and how his character Marquis Jet’s childhood trauma is tied to The Joker.

Plus, the avid traveler and food lover told us about some of the best and most interesting food he’s had during his travels.

Watch new episodes of “Batwoman” on PIX11, or your local CW affiliate, Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.

