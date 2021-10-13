NewFest executive director previews festival’s must-see films

NEW YORK — From Madonna to “Mayor Pete,” New York’s leading LGBTQ+ film festival has something for everybody.

NewFest Executive Director David Hatkoff stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to preview what the festival has in store for its 33rd year.

The festival will kick off Oct. 15 with the East Coast premiere of filmmaker Jesse Moss’s documentary “Mayor Pete,” which follows Pete Buttigieg through his campaign to be the youngest — and first openly gay — president.

NewFest runs through Oct. 26, and will close with a showing of the award-winning film “Flee,” which took home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

The hybrid festival will take place in theaters around the city, as well as virtually on NewFest’s on-demand platform.