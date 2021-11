New York’s Dominican Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and this year’s event promises to be bigger than ever.

Founder and Executive Director Armando Guareño joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some of the must-see films in the lineup.

Plus, he explained what makes this unique film festival so special.

The 10th Annual Dominican Film Festival runs from Nov. 9 through Nov. 14.

Head to DominicanFilmFestival.com for a full lineup and schedule of screenings and events.