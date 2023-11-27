NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City-based rapper Fat Joe revealed the true meaning behind his famous nickname on social media on Monday.

The rapper, whose legal name is Joseph Cartagena, is also known as “Joey Crack.” He used X (formerly Twitter) to discuss his name.

“They call me Joey crack cause the crack of my a** show whenever i stand up girls in my hood gave me the name 😂 it was never because the drug crack God is great,” the rapper posted.

In October, the rapper joined Roc Nation executives in the effort to bring a casino to Times Square.

