New outdoor show features innovative take on Manhattan storefronts

MANHATTAN — You may notice the meatpacking district looks a bit different these days. That’s because a special outdoor theatrical experience has come to the downtown Manhattan neighborhood for a limited engagement.

It’s a production featuring short works from some of the country’s most talented playwrights centered around the seven deadly sins.

Tony Award-winning set designer David Rockwell has transformed eight storefronts on West 13th and Gansevoort streets into vivid performance spaces for a summer theatrical event.

When it comes to the perfect set design, he says it’s all about supporting the action and bringing the vision of director and writer of Tectonic Theater Project’s Moisés Kaufman to life.

The audience is taken on a tour of their inner demons as they cycle through these special designed storefronts. The plays are in 10-minute interviews with a few minutes in between for breaks.

The chairs and rugs are set up right here. Each guest is given a sanitized headset that’s hooked up to a transmitter allowing them connection to a unique audience experience.

“Seven Deadly Sins” runs through July 25. Tickets are available at SevenDeadlySinsNYC.com.