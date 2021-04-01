New ‘Law & Order’ brings back NYPD detective Stabler

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Meloni portrays Det. Elliot Stabler in a scene from the new “Law & Order: Organized Crime” series premiering April. 1 on NBC. (Virginia Sherwood/NBC via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The latest member of the “Law & Order” franchise has a familiar face playing a familiar character, but producer Dick Wolf says he’s switching up the storytelling.

NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni as New York police detective Elliot Stabler, the role he played until 2011 on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Unlike the mostly self-contained episodes of other “Law & Order” series, the new drama moves from one criminal syndicate to another in multi-episode arcs.

It debuts Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern, paired in a crossover episode with “Law & Order: SVU” starring Mariska Hargitay at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian attacks