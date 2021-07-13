‘Never Have I Ever’: Actor Jaren Lewison talks season 2 of hit Netflix series

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — At the end of season one of “Never Have I Ever,” two mortal enemies shared a kiss.

What’s next for this unlikely relationship? 

Actor Jaren Lewison spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the Netflix international hit series and what fans can expect out of season two.

Die-hard fans have also pledged their allegiance to either “Team Ben” or “Team Paxton.” Lewison shares his thoughts on this battle for Devi’s heart.

Catch season two of “Never Have I Ever,” which streams on Netflix beginning Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss