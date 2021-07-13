NEW YORK — At the end of season one of “Never Have I Ever,” two mortal enemies shared a kiss.

What’s next for this unlikely relationship?

Actor Jaren Lewison spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the Netflix international hit series and what fans can expect out of season two.

Die-hard fans have also pledged their allegiance to either “Team Ben” or “Team Paxton.” Lewison shares his thoughts on this battle for Devi’s heart.

Catch season two of “Never Have I Ever,” which streams on Netflix beginning Thursday.