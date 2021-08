NEW YORK — Never has this actor been on PIX11 before, but that’s about to change!

You may know him as “Paxton Hall-Yoshida” from the Netflix hit series “Never Have I Ever,” executive produced by Mindy Kaling.

Actor Darren Barnet spoke stopped by the PIX11 Morning News about the show’s second season, the love triangle between Paxton, Devi and Ben and how he thinks his character changed between the two seasons.

Catch Barnet on “Never Have I Ever,” currently streaming on Netflix.