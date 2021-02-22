Natasha Calis dishes on ‘Nurses’ show on NBC

Entertainment

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Natasha Calis, who stars in the NBC series “Nurses,” chats with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the show and plays a fun game revealing how much she’s learned about the profession.

“Nurses” airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast