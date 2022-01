What happens when you bring together comic-book characters from the D.C. Universe, award-winning director Ava Duvernay and a rising star from Brooklyn?

You get the highly anticipated CW series “Naomi.”

If you think you know how this series will unfold, think again.

New York’s very own Kaci Walfall spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to give us a preview of what viewers can expect.

Catch “Naomi” on PIX11 or your local CW network Tuesdays at 9 p.m. You can also catch up on episodes on CWTV.com