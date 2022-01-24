‘Naomi’ star Alexander Wraith talks hit CW series, working with Ava DuVernay

Fans of the new hit CW series “Naomi” know that Dee is the key to slowly help unlock some very major secrets. The character also happens to be super mysterious, but always has the answers – if you know the questions to ask.

New Jersey’s very own Alexander Wraith plays Dee and chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about his role in the new superhero series.

Plus, Wraith shared what it’s been like working with Ava DuVernay on the show, as well as what it’s been like being part of hit series like “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Mandalorian.”

You can watch “Naomi” on PIX11, or your local CW station, Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

