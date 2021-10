Although their lives are always threatened by some emerging danger, they manage to find time for relationships, and at the end of season two of “Nancy Drew,” “George” proposed to her “Nick” and now they are newly engaged, with a ring to prove it!

Will they actually tie the knot this season?

Actor Tunji Kasim spoke with PIX11 News to chat about the latest season.

Catch Kasim and the rest of the “Drew Crew” Friday nights at 9 p.m. on “Nancy Drew,” which airs on PIX11 or your local CW station.