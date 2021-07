NEW YORK — She grew up idolizing and impersonating comedians like Mike Myers and Robin Williams.

Now, she’s creating characters of her own.

In her latest gig, actress and comedian Becky Robinson is showcasing her sweet side in the animated series “Middlemost Post.”

Robinson spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her character “Parker J. Cloud” and what we can expect with the show. She also chats about her comedy tour.

Catch “Middlemost Post” Friday nights on Nickelodeon.