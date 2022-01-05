Filmmaker talks ‘Mr. SOUL!’ doc on ’60s PBS series that celebrated Black musicians, culture

Before “Soul Train” and before “The Arsenio Hall Show,” and even before “The Tonight Show,” there was one special television program that provided the soundtrack for Black life in America at a pivotal time in history.

“SOUL!” premiered on public broadcasting in 1968 and for five years, the show provided a stage and platform for Black music, the Black movement and, most importantly, Black pride.

Now, an entire new generation is getting to experience the magic of the variety show, thanks to filmmaker Melissa Haizlip’s documentary, “Mr. SOUL!”

The documentary tells the story of Haizlip’s uncle Ellis Haizlip, who hosted the groundbreaking PBS show.

Haizlip told the PIX11 Morning News all about the film, her uncle and more.

“Mr. SOUL!” is currently streaming on HBO Max.