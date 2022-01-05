Filmmaker talks ‘Mr. SOUL!’ doc on ’60s PBS series that celebrated Black musicians, culture

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Before “Soul Train” and before “The Arsenio Hall Show,” and even before “The Tonight Show,” there was one special television program that provided the soundtrack for Black life in America at a pivotal time in history.

“SOUL!” premiered on public broadcasting in 1968 and for five years, the show provided a stage and platform for Black music, the Black movement and, most importantly, Black pride.

Now, an entire new generation is getting to experience the magic of the variety show, thanks to filmmaker Melissa Haizlip’s documentary, “Mr. SOUL!”

The documentary tells the story of Haizlip’s uncle Ellis Haizlip, who hosted the groundbreaking PBS show.

Haizlip told the PIX11 Morning News all about the film, her uncle and more.

“Mr. SOUL!” is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Mr. SOUL!' doc on TV series that celebrated Black artists, figures

Best buys in January and February

Actor Shawn Ashmore talks 'The Free Fall,' 'The Rookie,' other projects

What to know about Dry January

Combatting rapid rise of hate and extremism

Simple tips from Dr. Andrew Ordon to create a healthier 2022

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss