Meet Council, the band of brothers from Baldwinsville, New York

NEW YORK — The farm life will have to wait for Doug, Pat, and Andy Reeves. Right now, music is on the agenda for these three brothers from Baldwinsville, New York.  

Together the trio is known as Council, a rock group they formed while working on their family’s upstate farm. PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe talks with the band of brothers about venturing into music, which is getting millions of streams on Spotify. 

Their songs have been featured during the 2018 Winter Olympics, MLB games, on “American Idol,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”  

And this holiday season, their present to us: “I Believe in Christmas.” Here’s a performance exclusively for PIX11 viewers.

