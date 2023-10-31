New York (PIX11) — The streaming service Max, formerly HBO Max, has added a tribute screen to honor Matthew Perry before the first episode of every season of Friends.

Perry played the funny Chandler Bing for all 10 seasons of the show’s run from 1994 to 2004.

First responders were called to Perry’s Los Angeles home Saturday, where they discovered him in a jacuzzi. The county medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death. He was 54.

On Monday, the five remaining “Friends” cast members released a joint statement to People regarding their friend’s death.

TBS will be running a Chandler-centric marathon. Will begin Wednesday and run through Sunday, with different themes, Variety reported.

