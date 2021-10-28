Luke James takes the Broadway stage, performs in Hallmark Channel special

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

He’s conquering all aspects of entertainment.

Not only is Luke James a three-time Grammy nominated artist who has written songs for Justin Bieber and Chris Brown, he has also been on television in “The Chi” and “Genius Aretha” and at the box office in the hit “Little.”

Now, he’s on Broadway, starring in the much-talked-about show “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

James spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what it’s like being part of the first play in Broadway history to be written, directed, and lead produced by Black artists.

Catch “Thoughts of a Colored Man” at the John Golden Theatre. You can also catch James hitting all the right notes Friday night in “Christmas in Harmony” on the Hallmark Channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Luke James takes the Broadway stage, performs in Hallmark Channel special

Potential dangers in makeup products

Merchant’s House Museum in the East Village offers visitors a fright ahead of Halloween

Man behind the mask: James Jude Courtney talks 'Halloween Kills'

Lesson learned from Squid Game: Tips to get out of debt

Large and in charge on 'FBI': Actor Jeremy Sisto talks crime series

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss