Luke James takes the Broadway stage, performs in Hallmark Channel special

He’s conquering all aspects of entertainment.

Not only is Luke James a three-time Grammy nominated artist who has written songs for Justin Bieber and Chris Brown, he has also been on television in “The Chi” and “Genius Aretha” and at the box office in the hit “Little.”

Now, he’s on Broadway, starring in the much-talked-about show “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

James spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what it’s like being part of the first play in Broadway history to be written, directed, and lead produced by Black artists.

Catch “Thoughts of a Colored Man” at the John Golden Theatre. You can also catch James hitting all the right notes Friday night in “Christmas in Harmony” on the Hallmark Channel.