NEW YORK — Music, money, relationships and drama! That’s what “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” has been bringing.

The series has been handling its business for a 10th season with the help of one power couple.

Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead spoke with PIX11 News about their relationship, how they’re building a strong relationship while filming a reality show and what viewers can expect.

Catch Gates, Whitehead and the rest of the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” crew Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.