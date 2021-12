The Robinsons will face all sorts of challenges during this final season of Netflix’s “Lost In Space.” Even the youngest member of the family will have to step up.

Young actor Maxwell Jenkins, who plays Will Robinson, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the hit series’ new and final season.

Jenkins also told us about what it was like growing up on the show and his next series, “Reacher,” coming out in 2022.

All seasons of “Lost In Space” is streaming now on Netflix.