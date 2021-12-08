‘Losers with a Dream’: Comedian Lisa Lampanelli talks new podcast

NEW YORK — Lisa Lampanelli’s storied career in show business spans three decades.

But a few years ago, this successful comedian officially retired from doing stand-up.

Now, she has found other ways to entertain fans, including a new podcast “Losers with a Dream.”

Lampanelli spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her new podcast, and what her fans can expect.

“Losers with a Dream” is available to download wherever you listen to podcasts with new episodes on Tuesdays.

She will also be live at Stress Factory in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Thursday and on Sunday at the Stress Factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

For tickets, visit Lampanelli’s website.

