The April Fools Comedy Jam is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year’s event is coming hard with comedy and music, and featuring Lil’ Kim performing in her hometown. Recording artist T.I. will be flexing his comedic skills on stage. The whole show was put together by comedian and producer Rip Micheals.

The show is Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com. Additional details are below: