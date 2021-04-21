LeVar Burton named among final ‘Jeopardy’ guest hosts

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: LeVar Burton attends Sir Patrick Stewart placing his handprints and footprints In cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The answer: this actor and former “Reading Rainbow” host has finally been named a guest host on “Jeopardy”

The question: Who is LeVar Burton?

After the multi-hyphenate campaigned to host the legendary quiz show on social media, joined by thousands of followers — including a Change.org petition that was signed by nearly 250,000 people — Burton has been named as one of the final guest hosts announced as the show finishes up its current season before naming a permanent replacement for Alex Trebeck, who passed away late last year.

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

“THANK YOU,” Burton wrote on Twitter. “I am overjoyed, excited and eager to be guest hosting Jeopardy!”

ABC newscasters Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, as well as Fox’s NFL and MLB play-by-play voice Joe Buck, will be among the other remaining guest hosts for this season, which has seen past champion Ken Jennings, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers and broadcaster Katie Couric filling in for Trebeck.